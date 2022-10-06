RHOBH Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Gets Back at "Bully" Lisa Rinna in Epic Showdown

Everything has led to this.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion trailer is finally here. Needless to say, the ladies have plenty of things to discuss, from Erika Jayne's comments about Garcelle Beauvais' son, Jax, to Kathy Hilton's alleged Aspen trip "meltdown" and more. And if Bravo's first teaser at the three-part reunion promises anything, it's that this year's RHOBH reunion may one of the show's most dramatic yet.
The trailer opens by teasing the aftermath of the hours-long taping, and things aren't looking good for the group. It seems Kathy and Lisa Rinna's ongoing feud and reunion showdown have taken their toll on Kyle Richards, who appears to be a mess by the end of the night—so much so that the ladies may skip out on the traditional end-of-taping toast.
"You fight with everybody," Kathy tells Lisa, hinting at some of her co-star drama from seasons past. "What you did to my sister [Kim Richards] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean, the list can go on and on."
Part of that feud includes Lisa accusing Kathy of insulting their fellow RHOBH cast mates. Host Andy Cohen recounts some of Lisa's many allegations about Kathy, saying, "Lisa said that you said, 'Dorit [Kemsley] is a stupid, useless idiot. Crystal [Kung Minkoff] and Sutton [Stracke] are pieces of s--t. I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.'"
Lisa justifies her actions by telling the group, "I was being abused by Kathy Hilton." But Kathy isn't having any of it, as she fires back, "Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up."
Kathy and Lisa's epic showdown ends with Kathy throwing in one last dig at her newfound enemy. "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood," she tells Lisa, "and everyone knows it."
Check out the full trailer above to see what drama lies in store for the rest of the RHOBH ladies. And scroll below to recap this season's most OMG moments.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion begins Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.
