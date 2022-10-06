Exclusive

The Masked Singer: TV Legends Behind The Mummies Reveal How Their Special Reunion Came Together

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the three small screen icons revealed as The Mummies on the Oct. 5 episode of The Masked Singer detailed their unique, memorable experience on the show.

Here's the story of The Masked Singer and three men named Brady.

On the Oct. 5 episode of the mystery celebrity singing competition, The Mummies made their debut with a performance of The Monkees theme song.

While their rendition was spirited, it wasn't enough to save them. After the studio audience voted them out, The Mummies unmasked to reveal The Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland, who played Greg, Peter and Bobby, respectively, on the classic sitcom. 

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the trio of TV legends described how special it was to reunite with their small-screen brothers on the show.

"I was excited to do it because it is the most unique opportunity that show business has to offer," Barry said. "It was to go out and have the freedom of expression and sing and move around and be in a competition and it just appealed to me on every single level. I was very happy to get the call. I think it worked out well that all three of us could do it together."

However, Christopher was a little hesitant to belt out on The Masked Singer—at least, at first.

The Masked Singer 2022 Tour

"Finding out that the opportunity was very meaningful to Barry and Michael, being fans of the show and them being performers and really wanting to compete on this thing, I was in a position of needing to be supportive and part of it to make it happen," Christopher said. "They're gracious enough and we have a long enough history, they know my limitations, that they carried me through. And at the end of the day, it was a lot of fun."

Despite his perceived limitations, Mike said Christopher did "a really, really did a great job and we're very proud of him and thankful."

Mike also appreciated that their costumes allowed for the three of them to express themselves, which isn't always an opportunity afforded to Masked Singer competitors.

"We could jump around, we had choreography, we could move and dance and use our arms and parts," he said. "If you watch the show, you know in a lot of cases that is just not happening for the person in the mask. You might as well be in a bubble."

Thankfully, it didn't go unnoticed by the panel.

"In fact, Nicole [Scherzinger], when we were finished with our first number, she actually mentioned the choreography a couple of times," Mike said. "She said, 'Oh, the singing and the harmony and the choreography!' I was like, 'Phew!' I'm not much of a dancer!"

Getty Images

The Masked Singer presented a chance for Barry, Christopher and Mike to work together again—but even when they're not in the same vicinity, the cast still remains tight-knit all these years later.

"We are a second family. We've been through all the major events of our lives together throughout our careers and our personal lives," Barry revealed. "We remain in touch and we don't always get together as a group, but as individuals and friendships and relationships, our communications being what they are, we are able to maintain our friendships and stay in touch."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

For the latest updates on all of the season eight contestants, keep scrolling!

FOX
Knight

The Knight made his debut in the season eight premiere, singing "Puttin' on the Ritz" by Fred Astaire. His clue package indicated that he was an actor who has done "stage, TV and starred in movies and worked with George Lucas." He then pointed to a solar system, indicating that it meant some significance to him.

So, we weren't surprised when the Knight was revealed to be Star Trek legend William Shatner.

FOX
Hedgehog

Hedgehog made a stylish appearance in The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Before singing "Love Me Do" by The Beatles, a clue packaged teased that the celebrity was a British icon who was in one of "the biggest groups of all time." The Hedgehog said that, with his group, he sold out the Hollywood Bowl and participated in the Olympics.

He called Elon Musk, Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey fans of his. A knight statue indicated that he's also a member of the Order of the British Empire.

Hedgehog was eliminated second and revealed to be Monty Python legend Eric Idle.

FOX
Hummingbird

Hummingbird said he was "excited for the kick off" of the show, hinting at a connection to the NFL. He later said that he knew "a thing or two about competition," as it was in his DNA and that he "dominated the Super Bowl" with his team.

Hummingbird also teased that he got his career started thanks to Shaquille O'Neal.

His night one performance was a rendition of "I Don't Want to Be" by Gavin DeGraw.

At the start of the Sept. 28 episode, The Hummingbird was revealed to be N' Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick.

FOX
Panther

The Panther called himself a "weekend warrior" and had a clue package featuring a basketball, Beyoncé, and VHS cassette tape. Oh, and the hint that everybody once thought he was dead. 

After a performance of Nina Simone's Feeling Good and a Battle Royale loss to The Harp, The Panther was unmasked in week two as "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan.

FOX
Pi-Rat

Pi-Rat debuted with a performance of Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" after a clue package that included puppets, the phrase "Dinner For Dummies" and the hint that he followed his dreams to Hollywood.

After a fan vote, Pi-Rat was unmasked in week two as ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

FOX
Mummies

The Mummies made their first—and last—appearance on the Oct. 5 episode. After a clue package featuring a beach ball, a teen magazine and a reference to an iconic house and a performance of The Monkees theme song, the gold and glittery Mummies were revealed as The Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland.

FOX
Fortune Teller

The Fortune Teller's clue package was all over the place on the Oct. 5 episode, with references to the Kardashians, business cards and angel figurines. After falling to The Harp in the Battle Royale, The Fortune Teller was revealed as Shark Tank's Daymond John.

FOX
Harp

Harp performed first on The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Not only did she sing "Perfect" by Pink, but she teased that she once auditioned for "biggest show in the world" as a teen. And thought she "didn't fit the mold," her uniqueness landed her the "opportunity of a lifetime."

In week two, Harp wowed the panelists with her performance of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing." A new clue emerged in the form of a CD that said "Night Night." Harp further stumped the panelists by telling Nicole Scherzinger it was nice to see their names together again.

On the Oct. 5 episode, The Harp impressed once again with her rendition of "Thank You For Being a Friend" from Golden Girls and advanced on to the semifinals. Her new clue was a cupcake with Santa on top.

FOX
Scarecrow

This costume gives big Halloween energy.

FOX
Avocado

Pass the tortilla chips, because this costume is sure to make you hungry.

FOX
Bride

We feel that there was a missed opportunity to call this costume "Bridezilla."

FOX
Venus Fly Trap

We're curious to see how someone performs in this massive getup.

FOX
Sir Bugaboo

Sir Bugaboo has been aptly named, thanks to its costume's wicked grin and ghoulish fur.

FOX
Walrus

You won't rain on this costume's parade.

FOX
Maize

It's corn! Well, actually, it's Maize. But we're still guessing she's more than a big lump of knobs. 

FOX
Robo Girl

Following in Robot's footsteps, Robo Girl seems ready for the competition.

FOX
Snowstorm

We wonder if their onstage performance will also give us chills? We hope so!

FOX
Beetle

We're obsessed with this cute costume.

FOX
Mermaid

We're already enchanted by this contestant. 

FOX
Milkshake

Looks like we're in for a sweet surprise here.

FOX
Lambs

We can't wait to find out which group is beneath Lambs.

