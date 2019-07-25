Susan Olsen, who played Cindy, recalled being a nine year-old kid who grilled producers about the house, because the ranch-style exterior didn't match the two-story interior, and producers promised her that if she walked into that house, it would look exactly the same.

"Finally, my mother said, 'they're just trying to shut you up, honey,'" she said, and did confirm that now, finally, the two houses match up.

Most of the former Bradys are not experts in renovation, so they're joined in the show by various stars of the network to fully recreate the Brady house. Eve Plumb, who played Jan, said that HGTV studied every single frame that showed the house to recreate it exactly, even when it came to Alice's bedroom, which only appeared in two episodes. Each Brady got their own room to work on, and they kept the finished rooms a surprise from each of the other cast members.