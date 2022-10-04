Tia Mowry Reflected on Setting “Boundaries” Ahead of Cory Hardrict Divorce

Days before filing for divorce from Cory Hardrict, Tia Mowry spoke about “self-love” and the importance of “setting boundaries.” Read on for what she said.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 04, 2022 11:21 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesTia Mowry-Hardrict Celebrities
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry shared a little insight into her life just days before filing for divorce.

On Oct. 4, the actress announced that she and husband Cory Hardrict had split after 14 years of marriage, writing on Instagram, "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

Though she did not give a reason to the split in her statement, Tia did speak about the importance of focusing on herself during Variety's Power of Women red carpet on Sept. 29.

"It's self-love," she told Access' Zuri Hall, when asked about her "glowing" appearance. "I'm really, really just focusing on setting boundaries." 

Reflecting on how she handles boundaries, the Sister Sister star confessed, "I'm in my forties and I'm just now learning." 

And what message does Tia want other women to know? "All of you ladies out there, no matter how old you are, start now," she expressed. "It's really given me peace and joy."

Watch
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Her SWEET Kryptonite

 

For Tia, her journey to motherhood was also an enlightening experience. As the mom of Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, explained, "I've had infertility issues so it was very challenging for me for both of my children," she shared. "It was very empowering because I never gave up. I worked really, really hard. I had faith and I now have two beautiful children."

She continued, "The challenges and the struggles women go through giving birth is a miracle," adding that she feels "like a lioness" as a mom.

NBC

Trending Stories

1

Police Asked to Investigate After Blackpink's Jennie Kim Photo Leak

2

Melinda Gates Details "Unbelievably Painful" Divorce From Bill Gates

3

Tia Mowry Reflected on Setting “Boundaries” Ahead of Her Divorce

Tia went on to say that her focus and priority is "just protecting my children," noting that she hopes to instill good work ethics in them by "being an example."

"I think that's what's most important," the cookbook author explained. "Children learn through observation and if they can see that mommy works hard and goes after her dreams…you can do anything."

Trending Stories

1

Police Asked to Investigate After Blackpink's Jennie Kim Photo Leak

2

Melinda Gates Details "Unbelievably Painful" Divorce From Bill Gates

3

Tia Mowry Reflected on Setting “Boundaries” Ahead of Her Divorce

4

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Just Hired Divorce Attorneys

5

Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Choked One of Their Kids on 2016 Plane

Latest News

Why J.J. Watt Quickly Returned to NFL After "Emotional" Health Scare

Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye's Show

Tia Mowry Reflected on Setting “Boundaries” Ahead of Her Divorce

Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Choked One of Their Kids on 2016 Plane

Kristen Stewart's New Haircut Is the Perfect Mix Of a Mullet and Pixie

Hoda Kotb Agrees to Let Jenna Bush Hager Set Her Up After Joel Split

Your First Look at Zachary Quinto's AHS Season 11 Character