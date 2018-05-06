Tia Mowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 and First Daughter

Tia Mowry's son has a baby Sister, Sister!

The 39-year-old actress, who starred on the sitcom with her twin Tamera Mowry, and is also known for her past role on The Game, has given birth to her and husband Cory Hardrict's second child (and first daughter). She joins the couple's son, Cree, 6.

Tia announced the big news on Sunday morning with a sweet Instagram photo of mama and baby girl in their hospital bed.

The TV wrote, "Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!"

The star also wrote that her little bundle of love was, "Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches."

"We are in heaven," she concluded the birth announcement.

Mowry had announced her pregnancy with her daughter in November and revealed the child's sex in January. Not too long ago, she and her family celebrated at a baby shower.

In a video posted on Instagram on Apr. 18, Tia talked about the differences between her two pregnancies, saying that she was nauseous throughout her entire first one but only felt sick during the first trimester of her second, which is more common.