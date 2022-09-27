Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops New Bras After Three Years of Development

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Most of us don't love shopping for bras. We all want support, but no one wants to feel constricted. After three years of development, Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS has launched a star-studded campaign with Becky G, Brooke Shields, Cassie, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis, and Indya Moore.

"We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident. This is SKIMS biggest campaign yet, and I couldn't be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life," The Kardashians star said in a press release.

There are three collections with that solution-oriented, second-skin feel that SKIMS is known for: The Naked Collection, The Weightless Collection, and The Now Show Collection.

Shop these innovative, size-inclusive bras on September 27, 2022, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM PT.