Will Paul Reiser Return for Stranger Things Season 5? He Says...

Watch : Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know

Have Stranger Things fans seen the last of Dr. Owens?

Paul Reiser, who plays the scientist on the Netflix hit, is asking himself this very question. In an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of the Sept. 20 premiere of his Hulu show Reboot, Reiser confirmed that it's still unclear whether his character will be back for Stranger Things' fifth and final season.

"I literally don't know," he said when asked about his possible participation in the next season. "The Stranger Things writers' room tweeted out, 'Hey, everybody, send us your thoughts for next season. What would you like to see?' And I wrote in, 'Can Dr. Owens live? Would that be possible?'"

And while Reiser confirmed that creators Matt and Ross Duffer haven't told him anything, he noted that this isn't unusual for the Duffer Brothers. "When I first met them four years ago, I said, 'Am I a good guy or a bad guy?'" he recalled. "They go, 'We don't know.' And I went, 'You don't know or you just don't want to tell me?' They go, 'No, we don't know.' And so they don't tell me."