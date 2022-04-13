Stranger Things' Sherman Augustus Teases "Bananas" Season 4

Sherman Augustus is trying to stay in the "Netflix Ninjas'" good graces.
As the season four premiere of Stranger Things approaches, the actor is treading lightly when it comes to teasing what's to come in the series, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and more. "I got in trouble so many times, I can't even tell you," he told E! News at the L.A. Mission's Annual Easter Event on April 12. "You'll say something to somebody like when it's coming out, and you get a phone call: ‘Don't say that!'"
The star, who previously appeared in Bad Boys, likened Netflix's execs to ninjas, joking that he worries they "will just pop on my couch and just start swinging swords" if he says anything more. But Sherman couldn't help himself—he had to share more about his "complex" character, Lt. Colonel Sullivan: "They call him in when they want someone to kick ET's ass."
Although the military man has a tough exterior, Sherman said that the character has "a lot more layers to him," adding, "I had such a great time immersing myself in this guy."
The 63-year-old actor also enjoyed being transported back to the '80s in the series, noting that it was "surreal" to recreate some of the films he grew up watching. "It's just really weird."
And starring alongside Alien's Paul Reiser—who plays Dr. Sam Owens—made it even more uncanny. "It was fun with Paul and just talking about Aliens and all his knowledge about about the film behind the scenes," Sherman said.
Like Alien, Sherman shared that Stranger Things will be a "huge" production. "The scale is humongous," he teased. "You'll see production value was just awesome. It's bananas."
So what exactly is happening in part one of season four? According to Netflix, the citizens of Hawkins are still grappling with the Battle of Starcourt, "which brought terror and destruction" to the city. "Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time—and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier," the description reads. "In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."
Volume 1 premieres May 27 on Netflix. To see the trailer, click here!