The Title for Stranger Things’ Season 5 Premiere Will Have You Feeling Upside Down

Stranger Things is beginning work on its final chapter.
The series has released the script cover and episode title for the Netflix show's final season premiere. Titled "Chapter One: The Crawl," the season five, episode one name gives little away for eager fans.
"season 5," the Stranger Things Twitter account captioned the Nov. 6 post. "chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day"
In the past, premiere names have included "The Vanishing of Will Byers," "MADMAX," "Suzie, Do You Copy?" and "The Hellfire Club."
After learning the name, fans immediately began speculating about what "The Crawl" could possibly mean, with some pointing to the Hawkins gang's favorite game—Dungeons & Dragons—for clues. In the game, a "dungeon crawl" involves a scenario where the players must navigate a labyrinth of traps, which many fans will assume will happen to the group of friends after the events of season four.
"we might get to see how the hawkins gang made it out of the upside down," one fan wrote, "what happened during the 2-day skip."
Meanwhile, others are hoping we see fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn)—who died brutally at the hands of a swarm of Demobats in season four—still alive and crawling out from the Upside Down, even though the Duffer Brothers have already confirmed his fate.
"EDDIE CRAWLING OUT OF THE UPSIDE DOWN?????" one viewer replied. "I KNEW IT"
Plus, there are a lot of other plotlines to wrap up in the series' final chapter. In the season four finale, Will confirmed that he and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) are still connected after his visit to the Upside Down—which is especially bad news now that Vecna has succeeded in merging the Upside Down with Hawkins, Indiana.
"We all know by now that Vecna and Will have history," Bower exclusively told E! News in July. "So it would be a joy to get back in there, as I'll gently put it."
Keep scrolling to learn everything to know about Stranger Things season five.