Zendaya Reveals How She Celebrated Her Historic 2022 Emmys Win With Boyfriend Tom Holland

Watch : Zendaya REACTS to Emmys 2022 Win

Are your Spidey senses tingling yet? They will be after watching this cute video.

Following Zendaya's historic win at the 2022 Emmys—she nabbed Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria—she stopped by the Live From E! After Party and revealed how she's celebrating.

"Well, I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she's here tonight, which is very special," she shared with E!'s Tim Kash. "And I texted my boyfriend."

Her boyfriend, of course, is her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who was likely missing from the Los Angeles ceremony due to his filming schedule with The Crowded Room, which is currently shooting in New York City.

While Tom was on the East Coast, Zendaya had members of her IRL and her Euphoria family by her side at the award show. During her speech, the 26-year-old—the youngest two-time winner of an acting Emmy and first Black woman to win in the lead actress in a drama series category twice—gave a special shout-out to her cast and crew for making the set "such a safe space to make this very difficult show."