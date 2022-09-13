Zendaya Calls Euphoria A "Safe Space" During 2022 Emmys Acceptance Speech

Watch : BEST Emmys Fashion Moments: Zendaya, Kristen Bell & More

Zendaya is on a major high.

The 26-year-old took the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater to accept the 2022 Emmy for award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria—her second win in the category.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Zendaya thanked the show's cast and crew for making Euphoria "such a safe space to make this very difficult show." She also shared her hope that the series strikes a chord with others struggling with issues like Rue's.

"My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me," she said. "I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much."

