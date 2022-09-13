Emmys 2022: See the Ted Lasso Cast Hit the Red Carpet

The 2022 Emmy Awards reunited Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham and more of the Ted Lasso cast. See the stars stun on the red carpet.

Leave it to the Ted Lasso cast to light up the star-studded red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Brett GoldsteinJuno Temple, Hannah WaddinghamPhil DunsterSarah NilesToheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed—who were later joined by Jason Sudeikis inside, as he didn't walk the carpet—all showed out ahead of the 74th annual award show. 

Each cast member stunned in their respective 'fits, but Waddingham may have been the most comfortable, as she exclusively told Live From E!: Emmys correspondent Loni Love that she opted for sparkly sneakers over high heels. "You know what the best thing about this is?" she said of her floor-length Dolce & Gabbana pink gown. "Nobody knows I have heels on underneath."

The actress is one of Ted Lasso's many Emmy-nominated cast members, as the Apple TV+ series picked up a whopping 20 nods in total. That number shouldn't come as a surprise, though—after all, Ted Lasso nabbed the same amount of nods in 2021, making it the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmys history. 

The series went on to win the coveted Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, which it's once again nominated for this year. To secure another win, Ted Lasso will have to beat out Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, and What We Do in the Shadows.

Will the series succeed? Only time will tell! In the meantime, keep scrolling to take a look at the cast hit the 2022 Emmys. (See every other star stun here.)

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham rocked a Dolce & Gabbana dress (with hidden sneakers!) at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Brett Goldstein

Roy Kent has entered the building.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein

Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein grabbed a group photo.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Juno Temple

Up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, Juno Temple will face off against two of her Ted Lasso co-stars.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Sarah Niles

First-time nominee Sarah Niles stunned in a golden gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Toheeb Jimoh

Also a first-time nominee? Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh.

Christy Radecic/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed

Jimoh was later joined by co-star Nick Mohammed.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein

Inside, Waddingham and Goldstein reunited.

