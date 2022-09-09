All the Details on E!'s 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Emmys 2022: Why We're Excited for TV's Biggest Night

E! is the place to be for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

We'll be your go-to news destination as TV's biggest night takes over NBC and Peacock on Monday, Sept. 12, delivering all of the behind-the-scenes details, red carpet fashions and candid celebrity moments.

And who better to lead this exclusive coverage than four-time Emmy nominee Laverne Cox. Building on last season's irresistible debut as red carpet's most exciting new voice, the trailblazing actress and award-winning producer brings her signature style to Live From E!: Emmys, kicking off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

From encouraging stars to reflect on their early breakthrough roles and full circle moments in "How It Started vs. How It's Going" to elevating the fashion discourse with "What Story Are You Telling?," Laverne will be a beloved magnet to all the stars stopping by to share the sensational stories behind their celebrated work and the supercharged emotions swirling around their big night.