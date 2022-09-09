All the Details on E!'s 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

E! is the place to be for the 2022 Emmy Awards.
We'll be your go-to news destination as TV's biggest night takes over NBC and Peacock on Monday, Sept. 12, delivering all of the behind-the-scenes details, red carpet fashions and candid celebrity moments.
And who better to lead this exclusive coverage than four-time Emmy nominee Laverne Cox. Building on last season's irresistible debut as red carpet's most exciting new voice, the trailblazing actress and award-winning producer brings her signature style to Live From E!: Emmys, kicking off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.
From encouraging stars to reflect on their early breakthrough roles and full circle moments in "How It Started vs. How It's Going" to elevating the fashion discourse with "What Story Are You Telling?," Laverne will be a beloved magnet to all the stars stopping by to share the sensational stories behind their celebrated work and the supercharged emotions swirling around their big night.
That's not all. With help from Loni Love, from a second red carpet position, Live From E!: Emmys will stack the show with as many celebrity interviews as possible. TV host Tim Kash will also be stationed with the perfect view of arrivals at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. Providing an even closer look at the best styles of the night is the fan-favorite Glambot, back to capture Hollywood's finest fashion moments in show-stopping slow motion.
Eager to get the Emmys party started even earlier on Monday? You're in luck. E! News' fan-favorite Instagram Stories will celebrate with a day-long takeover featuring various E! talent and celebrities. Additionally, Live From E!: Countdown begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, and among the panelists set to appear are Emmy-nominated television host Karamo, pop culture expert Naz Perez and E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. Together, the trio will provide the commentary you love on the pop culture moments you're obsessed with. Think hot takes and lively debates, with topics including Euphoria fever, cutthroat comedy face-offs, Squid Game potentially stopping a Succession sweep, the sensational scandals that inspired nominees, Jennifer Coolidge checking into The White Lotus and more.
Additionally, Zanna will be bringing back the fashion-favorite segment "Unzipped with Zanna" on socials as she breaks down the major fashion moments on the red carpet with her insider intel. She is the expert with every Hollywood stylist on speed dial, after all.
Later, as Live From E!: Emmys airs, so will The Official Emmys Pre-Show. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, The Official Emmys Pre-Show will stream live on @nbc and @enews Twitter, eonline.com, Today All Day on today.com, and the E! News app. Hosted by Justin Sylvester and Zuri Hall, the pre-show will include interviews with TV's biggest stars.
Come 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, fans can also turn to E! News' TikTok account to watch the behind-the-scenes Red Carpet Livestream. At 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, NBC's TikTok will go one step further, bringing fans from the red carpet to inside the main show and backstage with creator hosts Reece Feldman (@guywithamoviecamera) and Ashley Yi (@ashyizzle).
Then, as soon as the ceremony wraps, Justin, Naz, Loni and Tim will break down the major moments of the night, including the surprise wins and snubs and the most buzzworthy speeches and performances during Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT.
Fans can keep the momentum going on Tuesday, Sept. 13 by tuning into E! News' The Rundown hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes on Snapchat and E! News' livestream Post Pop featuring Francesca Amiker as they both recap the biggest Emmys moments, including what viewers didn't see on TV. Post Pop will air on @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.
Special social coverage will also continue through Tuesday, so make sure you're following E! News on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Style fans should also check out @einsider on Instagram for a fashion-first approach.
Lights, camera, action! As the biggest names in television attend this year’s Live From E! 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, viewers will not miss a second of the excitement and trend-worthy moments thanks to brand partner Kia.
Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves. Executive Producers are Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.
Check out the full schedule below for everything Emmys!
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Countdown to the Emmys featuring panelists Emmy-nominated television host Karamo, pop culture expert Naz Perez and E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi
6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Emmys hosted by award-winning actress Laverne Cox and special guest Loni Love
7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT
The Official Emmys Pre-Show will be livestreaming on the Emmys Red Carpet on @nbc & @enews Twitter, eonline.com, Today All Day on today.com, and the E! News app featuring Justin Sylvester and Zuri Hall
11:00 p.m. ET/PT (immediately following the Emmys)
Live From E!: Emmys After Party featuring Justin Sylvester, Naz Perez, Loni Love and Tim Kash