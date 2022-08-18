All the Books to Read Before They Become TV Shows in 2022

Watch : Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Talks TV Series

Nothing beats the experience of reading a really good book, but watching all of the characters you fell in love with come to life on the screen is pretty darn close.

Thankfully, 2022 has delivered and will continue to deliver a wide-range of book-to-screen adaptations. We've already been blessed with The Summer I Turned Pretty, a wistful love story based on Jenny Han's eponymous YA book, as well as Netflix's stunning take on Neil Gailman's beloved comic book series, The Sandman.

Looking ahead, there's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Daisy Jones & The Six, House of the Dragons and Everything I Know About Love—the latter of which is set to premiere the soonest. Hitting Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 25, the series is inspired by Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name and follows two 20-something best friends living in London as they navigate bad dates, heartaches and humiliations.