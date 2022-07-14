The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Teaser Is a Breathtaking Look at Middle-earth

Watch : "Lord of the Rings" Cast Tells SECRETS in 2001: Live From E! Rewind

It's time for a trip to Middle-earth.

The awe-inspiring teaser for Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power was released July 14, transporting viewers back to the Second Age. "There was a time when the Earth was so young, there had not yet been a sunrise," a voice says as the sun peeks through the Two Trees. "But even then, there was light."

The preview includes breathtaking views of the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas and the island kingdom of Númenór, as described by J.R.R. Tolkien in the books that inspired the films. "Elves had forests to protect, dwarves their mines, men their fields of grain," the voice continues, "but we harfoots have each other."

But these idyllic scenes are disrupted by an unseen evil that threatens to destroy life as they know it. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark)—who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's trilogy—argues with Elrond (Robert Aramayo) about the urgency to fight this evil, telling him, "The enemy is out there. The question is where."