Why Christina Ricci Is Embarrassed By Her Performance in Casper

Watch : Christina Ricci Says Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Her

Despite Casper being beloved by a generation, Christina Ricci Christina Ricci is haunted by her performance in the '90s film.

As far as the Yellowjackets star is concerned, she did not do a very convincing job in the role as Kat, the young teen who befriends the titular ghost. "If you actually watch Casper, I'm terrible in it," the actress said on the Aug. 15 episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "People get so upset when I say that."

But that's not to say Ricci doesn't appreciate the movie itself. The 42-year-old continued, "I'm like, 'No, it's a wonderful movie.' Because it's a childhood treasure for people. But I am terrible in it."

Ricci was 13 when she filmed Casper, which also starred a then-teen star Devon Sawa as the title character and made more than $100 million domestically.

"There was a lot going on," the actress told Marc Maron about the time she shot the movie. "I was 13. Everything was very difficult and I was just always annoyed."

Ricci added, "Embarrassingly...I don't think I tried as hard as maybe I should have."