Labor Day Sales & Deals 2022: Shop Now & Score Up to 75% Off Pottery Barn, Coach, Lululemon & More

Labor Day 2022 may be a few weeks away, but you can actually score major savings on clothing, accessories, home goods and more right now. So, why wait?

Doesn't it feel like summer just flew by? It seems like it was just yesterday when we brought you all the products you needed to get summer-ready, and now, Labor Day is right around corner. If you're waiting to see what kinds of sales Labor Day weekend will bring this year, we're here to tell you that you actually don't need to wait. In fact, many brands and retailers are having big summer sales, and we've rounded up the ones we think are worth shopping right now.

Labor Day is seen as a great time to shop for all things home. If that's what you're looking forward to, there are several huge sales happening right now. For instance, brands within the Pottery Barn family including PB Teen, West Elm and Williams Sonoma are holding summer warehouse sale events where you can score deals up to 75% off. Each brand has a wide selection of discounted items, and you can even find surprising clearance deals under $20. But those aren't the only great sales to shop. 

We've rounded up all the can't-miss pre-Labor Day sales and deals on clothing, accessories and home. Check those out below.

Best Early Labor Day Sales & Deals on Clothing, Accessories, Home & More

Lululemon

Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is the place to shop if you're looking to snag some seriously good deals. We're talking $19 tank tops and shorts, as well as $98 leggings for less than $20 kind of good. Be sure to check out the Lululemon We Made Too Much section today.

Lululemon

J.Crew

J.Crew's pre-Labor Day deals include up to 50% off women's wear now styles, an extra 50% off select sale styles and an extra 70% clearance swim. If you're looking for lightweight breezy shorts to get you through the hot summer days, these pull-on linen shorts are now on sale for $24.

J.Crew

Coach

Coach recently added brand new things to their sale section including items from their colorful Pride 2022 Collection, cherry prints, and Signature denim styles. Prices start at $17.

Coach

Coach Outlet

If you're looking for your new go-to bag for the rest of summer or fall, Coach Outlet has 75% clearance deals on best-selling totes and more. The retailer also recently added over 150 items to their Coach Reserve section which features styles that come straight from Coach retail stores. For instance, the social media fave Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 is now at Coach Outlet for 50% off!

Coach Outlet

shopDisney

ShopDisney is currently holding a a fun Mystery Savings Event where select items are 20%, 30% or 40% off. Add your items of choice to your shopping bag and see the savings you get at checkout. If you're a fan of Stoney Clover Lane, several pieces from their Disney Princess Collection that got released earlier this year are included in the sale for up to 40% off. We also found this adorable Disney Parks Dapper Dans Loungefly Baseball Cap for $21. There are so many great things on sale for a limited time only, so we highly recommend checking it out.

shopDisney

Good American

Good American is having a limited time sale on sale where you can take an extra 25% off sale shorts, jeans and more.

Good American

Nordstrom

Whether you're looking for comfy, chic and cheap beach slides for your end-of-summer trip or a head-turning dress for a special occasion, Nordstrom's sale section has everything you need and more from brands you love. Right now, you can score deals on women's fashion for up to 80% off.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack's incredible sale section has jaw-dropping deals up to 94% off like these $169 BCBGeneration boots for just $10! They also have a great deal on women's sweaters starting at $12. If you're looking for a small purse to wear everywhere, the shopper-fave Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag that comes in several colors is on sale now for less than $100.

Nordstrom Rack

Alo

If you're looking for chic activewear, Alo has deals up to 40% off with prices starting at $28.

Alo

Ban.do

Ban.do is having a major Warehouse Sale where you can score deals up to 90% off clothing, shoes, desk accessories, home and more.

Ban.do

Lulus

Lulus is currently holding a sale where you can take 20% off dresses and sandals using the code EASYPEASY at checkout.

Lulus

Kate Spade Surprise

Save up to 75% off Kate Spade bags, jewelry and more at Kate Spade Surprise today. We highly recommend checking out their 24-hour Deal of the Day which offers even greater savings on best-selling styles. Today, the $300 Kitt Large Tote is on sale for $69.

Kate Spade Surprise

Walmart

Walmart has flash sale deals up to 65% off outdoor furniture, vacuums, kitchen appliances, electronics and more right now.

Walmart

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn's summer Warehouse Sale is happening now and you can score deals up to 70% off. There are nearly 3,000 items included in the sale and prices start start at $2 for some chic outdoor tumblers.

Pottery Barn

Wayfair

Wayfair has everything you need to upgrade your home for less. Right now, you can save up to 80% off thousands of deals when you shop their Closeout sale section.

Wayfair

West Elm

West Elm is having their Warehouse Sale where you can score up to 70% off the chicest home goods. You can find a ton of great under $50 deals like this set of cool Fluted Acrylic Drinking Glasses for $29. Prices start at $3.

West Elm

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day always falls on the first Monday in September, and this year, it's happening on September 5. 

When do Labor Day sales begin?

Many retailers will reduce prices or hold big sales weeks before Labor Day weekend, which are definitely worth taking advantage of. However, most Labor Day sales and deals will usually drop during the week leading up to Labor Day weekend.

What should you buy during Labor Day weekend?

Labor Day weekend is seen as a great time to shop appliances since retailers like LowesHome Depot, and Best Buy typically have big sales featuring those bigger home items. You can also find some pretty good deals on outdoor furniture and seasonal home goods. If you're looking to shop clothing and accessories, many fashion brands and retailers will have usually have some kind of Labor Day or end of season clearance sale where you can save on summer styles and more.

