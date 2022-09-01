Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 88% On Kate Spade, Vince Camuto, Jeffrey Campbell, and More

The best way to enjoy Labor Day Weekend 2022 is with these can't-miss deals from Nordstrom Rack.

Nordstrom Rack Labor Day DealsNordstrom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If you find yourself daydreaming about a larger shopping budget, same here, but there are some ways to work around that. Nordstrom Rack always comes through for the best sales and deals on all of my favorite brands. So, of course, they stepped it up for Labor Day Weekend with even better discounts. You can get an EXTRA 40% discount on sale styles. 

There are no promo codes to remember, all of the prices are as marked, which means you need to get shopping. You can score these $115 Good American leggings for $29. Get these $160 Kate Spade sunglasses for $60. This bestselling BaubleBar ring is normally $44, but you can get it for just $10. You don't want these Nordstrom Rack deals to sell out. Here are some standout picks from Free People, Vince Camuto, Betsy Johnson, Stuart Weitzman, Mario Badescu, Dolce Vita, Hanky Panky, Botkier, AFRM, and more of your favorite brands.

Kate Spade on Sale

Kate Spade Isla 61mm Aviator Sunglasses

You will always feel like the cool girl in these pink gradient aviator sunglasses.

$160
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Chrissie Scalloped Sandal

These golden sandals are special, yet they really go with everything.

$168
$54
Nordstrom Rack

Good American on Sale

Good American The Corset Legging

These are not your standard leggings. This pair for Khloe Kardashian's Good American have corset-style seams and an elastic-banded waist for next-level sculpting.

$115
$29
Nordstrom Rack

Jeffrey Campbell on Sale

Jeffrey Campbell Ryding Over the Knee Boot

Bring an instant touch of sophistication to any look with a pair of over-the-knee boots made from a super soft suede.

$235
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Jeffrey Campbell Danae Curb Link Slide Sandal

Give your feet a rest. Ditch the heels for these sandals that are just as comfortable as they are chic. They're also available in gold.

$90
$29
Nordstrom Rack

Mario Badescu on Sale

Mario Badescu 3-Piece In The Clear 2022 Set

This three-piece set from Mario Badescu includes my favorite skincare essentials: the Drying Lotion, which is my go-to for clearing up blemishes. The Mario Badescu facial spray is refreshing, hydrating, and it's great to set your makeup. The foaming cleanser is effective, yet gentle.

$23
$17
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto on Sale

Vince Camuto Imitation Pearl Hoop Earrings

These earrings combine everything you love about pearl earrings and hoops. They're unique, yet they're so versatile because they matching with any ensemble.

$45
$9
Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman on Sale

Stuart Weitzman Nysa Tassel Flat

Barbiecore, but make it professional. These are so much better than a neutral pair of loafers, aren't they? You need these in your life.

$395
$77
Nordstrom Rack

BaubleBar on Sale

BaubleBar Bead Initial Charm Bracelet

This gold initial bracelet is a classic style that you can wear forever. Plus, it's 53% off. 

$32
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Mixed Shape Alidia Infinity Ring

This ring is stunning with its mix of different-shaped crystals. This clear colorway is classic, but there are also two multi-color options to choose from.

 

$44
$10
Nordstrom Rack

Betsey Johnson on Sale

Betsey Johnson Palms of Paradise Maxi Dress

Orange you loving these flowy maxi dress? You will look and feel like the queen that you are the instant you put this on.

$129
$29
Nordstrom Rack

Dolce Vita on Sale

Dolce Vita Nairi Braided Strappy Sandal

These braided strappy heels go with everything and these cylindrical heels are easy to walk on. They come in five colorways.

$125
$36
Nordstrom Rack

Hanky Panky on Sale

Hanky Panky Confetti Low Rise Thongs- Pack of 3

Hanky Panky thongs are the best. They're one size fits most and they retain their shape when I wash them and when I gain and lose weight. Stock up while you can.

$66
$17
Nordstrom Rack

Free People on Sale

Free People Bren High Waist Boyfriend Jeans

Channel the 90s with these ripped jeans from Free People.

$78
$19
Nordstrom Rack

AFRM on Sale

AFRM Waverly Smocked Crop Top

This smocked hem crop top pairs perfectly with some jean shorts or you can add a little sophisticated with some high-waisted palazzo pants. This yellow floral is gorgeous, but there are three additional colorways to choose from.

 

$30
$13
Nordstrom Rack

Botkier on Sale

Botkier Soho Bite Size Tote Bag

It's tough to find a large tote bag that's actually cute, but this one from Botkier fits the bill. It has a unique shape, compartments, and it's roomy for your must-haves, even a laptop or iPad. You can also get this bag in blue or green.

$288
$58
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman on Sale

Sam Edelman Briar Slide Sandal

I'm jealous of anyone reading this because you can get these sandals on sale. I have them in every color, I got them before this discount. These are so cute and incredibly comfortable. Get them in blue, yellow, pink, white, or black.

$120
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack on Sale

Nordstrom Rack Solid 4-Piece Microfiber Solid Sheet Set

Get a comfortable night's sleep with one of these 4-piece sheets sets. You get a microfiber flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases. This set comes in yellow, white, grey, and pink.

 

$40
Nordstrom Rack

If you're looking for more great deals, check out our Labor Day Sales roundups.

