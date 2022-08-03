Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Figure in Sexy Denim Bikini Photo

Khloe Kardashian continues to be in a swimwear state of mind, after modeling Good American's new denim bikini.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 03, 2022 9:06 PMTags
FashionBikinisKardashiansKhloe KardashianE! Insider
Watch: Khloe Kardashian "Likes" Post Defending Tristan Thompson | The Kardashians Recap With E! News

Khloe Kardashian's latest selfie proves she has some naturally good jeans.

The Kardashians star showed off her toned physique with a sexy snapshot of herself on Instagram. In the Aug. 2 post, Khloe modeled a new denim bikini from her clothing line Good American.

Khloe made sure all eyes were focused on her swimwear, as she posed with a slicked-back bun parted in the middle and rocked very minimal makeup.

The reality TV star's friends and followers commented on her fiery selfie. 

"Sickening...I want you and the suit Ma," Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq replied, to which WAGs alum Olivia Pierson wrote, "PERFECTION [heart-eyes emoji]."

Scott Disick also chimed in, adding, "Damn Gina."

In recent weeks, Khloe has been in a swimwear state of mind considering she's shared many candid shots of her bikinis and one-pieces on the 'gram. Her bathing suit post on July 21 caught fans' attention for her empowering reminder.

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

"Don't forget," she began, "the crown may tilt at times but it never falls."

The message came a week after it was revealed that she and ex Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together via surrogate. They are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," a rep for Khloe told E! News. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Khloe and Tristan have both kept details about their second child under wraps.

But from the looks of Khloe's Instagrams, it's clear things are just beachy! Take a look at her most recent bikini photo in our gallery below.

Trending Stories

1

Leona Lewis Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch

2

Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce

3

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

Instagram
Good Jeans

"Denim Swim," the reality TV star captioned her Aug. 2 Instagram post, while showing off her toned figure in Good American's new beachwear.

Instagram
Birthday Suit

One day before her 38th birthday, Khloe set Instagram on fire with some bikini boomerangs. "I have no idea how long ago I took these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!" she wrote on June 26, 2022.

Instagram
Sparking Six-Pack

The Good American founder promotes her new Sparkle Swim collection while showing off her rock-hard abs

Photo By Greg Swales
Mellow Yellow

Hot mama! Khloe serves hair, body and face as she models the newest addition to her Good American swimwear collection. 

Instagram
Rain On Me

Khloe looks gorgeous as she showers outside around the flora and fauna on July 9. Her caption? Two water squirt emojis. Enough said! 

Instagram
You Better Werk

Forget spring, Khloe's hot girl summer is officially starting now. 

Instagram
Feeling Sassy

"The Purple Eater," the Good American co-founder captions her racy Instagram pic.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

A little Vitamin D never hurt.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Life's a Beach

And KoKo is just playing in the sand. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Beach Babes

The sisters recreate their instantly iconic pose from E!'s Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Blonde Bombshell

Khloe is serving hair, body and face for the cameras.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

During a 2019 getaway, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captions this photo next to daughter True Thompson, "I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location, this beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!"

Courtesy of Good American
Make a Splash

Khloe models a bronze two-piece from Good American's coveted Swim Collection.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

She's all smiles while modeling a hot pink bikini on a kayak.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Vacay Mode

Name a more adorable trio. We'll wait.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Red Hot

Is it warm in here, or is that just Khloe?

Instagram
Squad Goals

Khloe is joined by bestie La La Anthony and sister Kim Kardashian for this sizzling photo opp.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Mwah!

Matching zebra print swimsuits? Check!

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Fashionistas

Plus, these Burberry numbers! 

Instagram
Captain Khloe

The 37-year-old flaunts her curves. 

Trending Stories

1

Leona Lewis Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch

2

Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce

3

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

4

Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Commonwealth Games

5
Breaking

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend

Latest News

These Coach Outlet Summer Clearance Blowout Deals Are Selling Out Fast

Balletcore Is 2022's Principal Trend

Chase Hudson Responds After Fans Speculate New Song Is Aimed at Charli

Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments

Peacock's No Bad Days Trailer Turns Tragedy Into Comedy

U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski Dead at 58 After Car Crash

Days of Our Lives Is Leaving NBC for a New Home