Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Figure in Sexy Denim Bikini Photo

Khloe Kardashian's latest selfie proves she has some naturally good jeans.
The Kardashians star showed off her toned physique with a sexy snapshot of herself on Instagram. In the Aug. 2 post, Khloe modeled a new denim bikini from her clothing line Good American.
Khloe made sure all eyes were focused on her swimwear, as she posed with a slicked-back bun parted in the middle and rocked very minimal makeup.
The reality TV star's friends and followers commented on her fiery selfie.
"Sickening...I want you and the suit Ma," Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq replied, to which WAGs alum Olivia Pierson wrote, "PERFECTION [heart-eyes emoji]."
Scott Disick also chimed in, adding, "Damn Gina."
In recent weeks, Khloe has been in a swimwear state of mind considering she's shared many candid shots of her bikinis and one-pieces on the 'gram. Her bathing suit post on July 21 caught fans' attention for her empowering reminder.
"Don't forget," she began, "the crown may tilt at times but it never falls."
The message came a week after it was revealed that she and ex Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together via surrogate. They are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.
"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," a rep for Khloe told E! News. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
Khloe and Tristan have both kept details about their second child under wraps.
But from the looks of Khloe's Instagrams, it's clear things are just beachy! Take a look at her most recent bikini photo in our gallery below.