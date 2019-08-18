Khloe Kardashian Poses in Bikini and Plays With Her Beach Baby True Thompson

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 18, 2019 11:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her own "revenge body" and reflecting on her summer of "peace" and "strength" with her littlest love, True Thompson.

The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian star posted on her Instagram page on Sunday photos of her and her 1-year-old daughter having fun together on a beach. The two wear corresponding swimsuits; Khloe sports a bright blue bikini and True wears a blue one-piece with a cloud design.

In one pic, the toddler plays with a pail and shovel and other beach toys. Other photos shows True half submerged in sand with her arms and torso out as her mom plays with her.

Khloe, who paired her look with a straw hat, also posted a pic of her posing on the beach alone and shared an inspiring message.

"♡ This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. ♡ #focused #peace #strength."

"You look soooo good! Major Goals," her sister Kim Kardashian commented.

"You are a GODDESS," mom Kris Jenner wrote.

"Come On Legs," wrote one of Khloe's besties, Khadijah Haqq.

"Absolutely beautiful," commented friend Adrienne Bailon, who is also Khloe's brother Rob Kardashian's ex.

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over True Thompson's Adorable Pool Dance

See Khloe's photos from her and True's beach date:

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Beach Fun

Khloe watches her daughter as she plays with her toys in the sand.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

All Smiles

Mommy-daughter activities are the best.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Fun in the Sand

Khloe plays with True.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Paradise

The two enjoy their beach date.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Looking Out to Sea

Khloe watches her daughter watch the water.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Baby Blue

The two wear corresponding swimsuits.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Bikini, Beach, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Hot Mama

Khloe poses in a bikini.

Khloe, who has been getting back into her fitness regimen in recent months, has had a turbulent year; Days before True was born in April 2018, the reality star's beau and the child's dad Tristan Thompsonwas involved in a cheating scandal. Khloe forgave him and they reconciled but broke up early this year amid another cheating scandal involving the NBA star and Kylie Jenner's ex BFF Jordyn Woods.

In July, Khloe clarified to fans that she does not hate her ex.

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" she wrote on Instagram. "People make mistakes, but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual."

 

Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday at 10/9c, only on E!

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for season 17 Sunday, September 8 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.