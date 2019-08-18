Khloe Kardashian is showing off her own "revenge body" and reflecting on her summer of "peace" and "strength" with her littlest love, True Thompson.

The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian star posted on her Instagram page on Sunday photos of her and her 1-year-old daughter having fun together on a beach. The two wear corresponding swimsuits; Khloe sports a bright blue bikini and True wears a blue one-piece with a cloud design.

In one pic, the toddler plays with a pail and shovel and other beach toys. Other photos shows True half submerged in sand with her arms and torso out as her mom plays with her.

Khloe, who paired her look with a straw hat, also posted a pic of her posing on the beach alone and shared an inspiring message.

"♡ This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. ♡ #focused #peace #strength."

"You look soooo good! Major Goals," her sister Kim Kardashian commented.

"You are a GODDESS," mom Kris Jenner wrote.

"Come On Legs," wrote one of Khloe's besties, Khadijah Haqq.

"Absolutely beautiful," commented friend Adrienne Bailon, who is also Khloe's brother Rob Kardashian's ex.