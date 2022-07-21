Khloe Kardashian Proves Her Crown Never Falls in Latest Bikini Photo

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence Amid Tristan Thompson Baby News

Now this is a relaxing day fit for a queen.

As she gets ready to welcome her second child via surrogate, Khloe Kardashian has shared a throwback photo of herself enjoying a day out at sea aboard a private yacht.

In the seaside snapshot, which appears to have been taken during her recent birthday vacation to Turks and Caicos, Khloe can be seen sporting a black Good American bikini with her toned abs on display as she rests on a white towel and soaks up the sun.

The Kardashians star completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses and, of course, a drink nearby to stay hydrated as she celebrated amongst the sparkling blue waves.

"Don't forget," Khloe captioned the July 21 Instagram post. "The crown may tilt at times but it never falls."

No one was in more agreement with Khloe's statement than the Kardashian matriarch herself, Kris Jenner, who commented, "Never."