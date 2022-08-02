Lenny Kravitz Sends Love to Jason Momoa in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Jason Momoa & Lenny Kravitz BFFs After Lisa Bonet Split?

Nothing can sink Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz's friendship.

The Aquaman star received a 43rd birthday shout-out from Lenny on Instagram Aug. 1.

"Happy Birthday, Jason," the four-time Grammy winner, 58, wrote alongside a photo of the pals riding motorcycles. "Love and respect always."

Of course, the tribute should come as no surprise to their fans. After all, Lenny shared a similar message on Jason's birthday last year. "Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies," the musician wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."

And Jason noted the feeling is mutual. "Love u madly," he wrote in the comments of the 2021 post. "Mahalo nui loa."

Even after Jason and Lisa Bonet split in early 2022, Lenny proved he was still there for his longtime pal. Two months after the Dune actor and The Cosby Show alum announced their breakup, the "Fly Away" singer posted another picture of him and Jason on their bikes and wrote, "Ride or die. Brothers for life."