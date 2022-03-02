Jason Momoa Says Lisa Bonet Is "Still Family" While Supporting Batman's Zoë Kravitz

Watch : Robert Pattinson Reveals Which Previous "Batman" Gave Him Advice

Jason Momoa is showing support for his super family in more ways than one.

On March 1, the actor stepped out for The Batman premiere in New York City where he celebrated stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz's new role as Catwoman. While his ex Lisa Bonet was unable to make the screener, Jason made it clear that the pair remains on good terms.

"We're just so proud," Jason told Entertainment Tonight. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here....It's still family, you know?"

While walking the red carpet, Jason was joined by 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, who he shares with Lisa. She also shares daughter Zoë with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Back in January, both Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, surprised fans when they announced on social media that they were breaking up after four years of marriage and more than a decade as a couple. At the time, the pair assured fans that the "love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived."