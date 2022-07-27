Deacon Phillippe to Make Acting Debut in Never Have I Ever Season 3

Watch : Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on "Never Have I Ever" Season 2

Deacon Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps.

The 18-year-old, who's the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, is set to make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever. The streaming platform announced he will guest star as Parker in the upcoming episodes, which are set to premiere Aug. 12.

This is Deacon's first official acting gig. It seems the recent high school graduate is just as ambitious as his parents, pursuing a career in both music and acting.

Unfortunately, Netflix only gave fans a photo of Deacon's upcoming role, and like newcomer Terry Hu, who plays Addison, he was noticeably MIA from the trailer.

Speaking of, the trailer gives a glimpse of Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) new social status after she and Paxton (Darren Barnet) finally get together. The preview shows them walking into school hand-in-hand, shocking the students with their relationship. Mr. Shapiro (Adam Shapiro) even spits out his drink—he's that surprised.