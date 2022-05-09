Never Have I Ever Finally Has a Season 3 Premiere Date

Watch : Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on "Never Have I Ever" Season 2

Never have wE! ever been more excited!

On May 8, Netflix announced that Never Have I Ever—starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison and Richa Moorjani—will return for season three of the series on Aug. 12, as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

On May 9, new first-look photos from the upcoming season were shared on the series' Twitter. The photos show Devi (Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Barnet) smiling at each other in their school hallway, Devi's friend Eleanor (Ramona Young) holding up a shirt of Paxton on a tractor that says "I plowed Paxton," and a student wearing a shirt that says "definitely not lady whistleboy."

"ok i am ALSO not lady whistleboy but i do have the tea," the tweet read. "Never have i ever returns august 12!!!!" Sounds like they have some Bridgerton fans on set!

Netflix also teased what we can expect to see in an additional tweet.

"Season 3 has EVERYTHING," the streamer wrote. "Romance! drama! novelty graphic tees!!!" and added, "Cannot wait to get our lil family back together see you soon, besties."