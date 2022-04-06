Mindy Kaling Explains Decision to End Never Have I Ever After 4 Seasons

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Steps Down From "Never Have I Ever" Guest Role

Mindy Kaling knows the limitations of making a show about teenagers.

And that's why she's ready to begin wrapping up the stories being told in Never Have I Ever. "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," the show's co-creator told Entertainment Tonight. "They can't be in high school forever."

Although she didn't call out any specific series, Mindy mentioned that she's seen teen-centric shows that made her think, "you've been in high school for 12 years—what is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34 year old is playing a 15 year old."

Though fans are upset to say goodbye to Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends, Mindy feels that she and the writers have done the characters justice with the episodes they had. "The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good," she explained. "We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time."