Find Out the Major Bachelorette Shift Announced After Gabby and Rachel Took Issue With the Process

Watch : The Bachelorette EXCLUSIVE Peek With Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia

With two Bachelorettes for the first time in franchise history, it was only a matter of time before suitors started taking sides—but we didn't expect this.

With 21 men left vying for the hearts of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette, many of the remaining men began making their intentions clear.

"I think there are men that are clearly here for Rachel and men that might be more interested in me," Gabby said on the July 25 episode. "But there are a couple of men more in the middle ground that I think this week will help us figure out who we should pursue relationships with and who we're not meant to be with."

Before the big format changes could be revealed ahead of another dramatic rose ceremony, however, some important groundwork had to be laid.

Rachel chose Zach for the week's first one-on-one date, which was planned by Queer Eye star and soon-to-be daytime talk show host Karamo.

Karamo helped them get dressed in their red carpet finest and sent them off to the mysterious premiere of a movie called Me & You. It turned out there wasn't any movie at all and, instead, Rachel and Zach were treated to a slideshow of photos and videos of themselves as children.

After they shared that they both used sit by airports with their fathers and name the planes—a coincidence so strange that it could only exist on The Bachelorette—Rachel gave him the rose and Zach called it "one of the best nights of my life."

So far, so good.