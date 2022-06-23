Jesse Palmer Says Clothing Is "Optional" For Bachelorette Suitors This Season

Watch : "The Bachelor" Women Talk "Bachelorette" Opportunity

ABC wasn't kidding when they said Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette is going to feature double the trouble.

In a cast photo for season 19, one muscular man appears alongside the other contestants shirtless, leaving Bachelor Nation to wonder what went down that night. As host Jesse Palmer joked to E! News exclusively, "Apparently at these arrivals now, clothing is optional."

In fact, it seems clothing is optional—period. When asked how much skin the contestant bared, Jesse confirmed there's more to see. "This particular gentleman, I don't think really likes clothes," he told E!. "I think he prefers to just bear it all. That's sort of his vibe."

But this mysterious shirtless man isn't the only one who, as Jesse put it, makes a "legendary" entrance "There were four-legged animals, two-legged animals, magic tricks, forklifts," the former Bachelor star teased. "Really, it just ran the gamut."

While Bachelor Nation has seen plenty of animals in the premiere episode, the forklift definitely sounds like a first.