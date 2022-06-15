Why Andi Dorfman Says Having Two Bachelorettes Feels "a Little Sexist"

Watch : Bachelorettes Meet the Men, Kylie's Thirst Trap & Nick's Kid Streak

Andi Dorfman isn't giving her first impression rose to the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on June 13, the Bachelor Nation star shared her disapproval for next season's format, which will feature two bachelorettes instead of one.

"I want to be supportive because it's a franchise that literally put me here right now, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't bummed that it's two women," Andi admitted. "I'd like to see two men go at it. I don't know. It gives me a little sexist vibe there that I don't really love."

The 35-year-old TV personality explained that she isn't sold on "the fact that two women have to share the screen" in 2022, adding, "I think we've progressed a little further."

Andi, who starred in season 10 of The Bachelorette, noted that she knows "what it takes" behind-the-scenes of the ABC show. And having her own taste for the experience, Andi shared she wishes it was different for the upcoming bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.