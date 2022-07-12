Why Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel Spared Their Families Fantasy Suites Details

Some moments are best kept between two people.
While Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's journeys to find love is just getting started on season 19 of The Bachelorette, the pair are already talking Fantasy Suites. And the Bachelorettes exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that they spared their families the more intimate details.
"We just don't talk about it," Gabby admitted on July 12, with Rachel adding, "I feel like they're almost desensitized at this point from last season kind of going awry. I mean, it's private and something you don't really talk. But, I mean, last season, it went a little different."
Fantasy Suites are a big deal for The Bachelor franchise, as the show's leads get the chance to spend one-on-one time with their final contestants before picking who to pop the question to.
And they are certainly a big deal for Gabby and Rachel, as they each went to Fantasy Suites with Bachelor Clayton Echard on the show's recent season 26, only to get their hearts broken after he chose to win back his other final three contestant (and now-girlfriend) Susie Evans.
So, when the time for their Bachelorette Fantasy Suites rolled around, Gabby told Daily Pop that her and Rachel's families had their backs. "I think they support us as women," she shared. "Rachel and I are very serious about finding our partners, hopefully finding our husbands. So, I think it's just understood in the process without explicitly saying it."
Fans will have to wait and see what goes down in this season's Fantasy Suites. But until then, the duo dished all about the July 11 season premiere, including why they think not as many guys leaned in for a kiss that first night.
"I think it was definitely the boys just not wanting to pick a side first, and we really did want them to get a chance to get to know both of us," Rachel told Daily Pop. "She would talk to someone I hadn't spoken with yet, and I think they wanted to meet us both until they decided."
As for how they tackled sharing feelings for the same guy? "I mean, we just talk," Rachel shared. "I feel like that's the boring answer. Everyone wants us to fight, but we just talk about what we're feeling and how we feel for each guy and kind of just come up with a plan."
Having already lived this season's events, Gabby told Daily Pop that watching the series back now "feels like we were just there yesterday, and watching it all back, I think, it gives you right back into the energy and into the space that you were."
But for as hard as it will be to relive difficult moments in store this season, the ladies said it's just as fun to react to them with fans online "Twitter is honestly the best part about Monday nights," Gabby joked. "It's so fun—the good, the bad and the ugly—until something goes wrong and I'm like, 'Delete. I hate Twitter.'"
Check out the full interview above.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. New episodes are available the next day on Hulu.