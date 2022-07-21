The Teen Wolf Pack Is Back in Action in First Teaser

Watch : Tyler Posey's PROUD Mexican-American Roots: Ones to Watch

Prepare to howl, because a Teen Wolf fan favorite is back from the dead.

In the first teaser for Teen Wolf: The Movie, revealed July 21 at Comic-Con 2022, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) races through a hospital and tells Chris Argent (JR Bourne), "Allison, she's alive. She's back."

Scott is referring to Chris' daughter Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), who was believed to be dead after being stabbed during season three of the original Teen Wolf series in 2014.

The teaser then shows a badass-looking Allison, with her trademark archery gear slung behind her back, walking away from a car engulfed in flames in the pouring rain.

We knew that Allison would be returning for the Paramount+ movie, but it was largely assumed it would be in flashback form. As for how Teen Wolf will explain the fact that Allison has been alive this entire time? We'll have to wait for the highly-anticipated movie to hit the streamer later this year.