Find Out Which Major Teen Wolf Star Is Returning For Movie

The pack is almost complete.

Tyler Hoechlin is set to join his Teen Wolf co-stars in the upcoming Paramount+ movie, due out later this year. The actor will reprise his role as Derek Hale and serve as executive producer alongside Tyler Posey, who stars as Scott McCall.

A majority of the original cast members are returning for the film, including Crystal Reed, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Holland Roden, Dylan Sprayberry, Colton Haynes, JR Bourne, Ryan Kelley and Melissa Ponzio. In addition, Tyler's on-screen uncle Ian Bohen will once again antagonist Peter Hale.

While Dylan O'Brien declined the opportunity to revive his character, Stiles Stilinski, his on-screen dad Linden Ashby will bring back Sheriff Stilinski.

O'Brien previously said that he loved working with the cast but was apprehensive about revisiting the series. "The show couldn't be more dear to me," he told Variety. "It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast."