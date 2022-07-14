Sophie Turner Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas

Watch : Why Sophie Turner REFUSED Kendall Jenner's Post-Met Gala Invite

More happiness begins now for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

The couple welcomed their second child together, representatives for both stars confirmed to People on July 14, sharing that "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl."

Joe and Sophie, who got married in Las Vegas back in 2019, previously welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020.

Willa is now officially graduating to big sister status with the arrival of their second child, who Sophie confirmed was on the way in May.

"It's what life is about for me—raising the next generation," she told Elle UK for its June 2022 issue. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

The Game of Thrones star made several public appearance during her latest pregnancy, showing off her chic maternity style at an Oscars party in March and the 2022 Met Gala in May.