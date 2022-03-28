See Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Enjoy Date Night at Oscars 2022 Party

Watch : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas EXPECTING Baby No. 2

These lovebugs know how to make an entrance!

Sophie Turner, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, headed out for a special date night with husband Joe Jonas at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27. While posing for photos, the Game of Thrones actress donned a billowing red gown with long sleeves, as Joe rocked a black suit with a low neckline and white details.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Sophie and Joe are expecting their second child after welcoming daughter Willa in July 2020. The couple has yet to speak out about their baby news.

The 2022 Oscars bash is the biggest Hollywood party Sophie has attended while pregnant with baby No. 2, but it's not her first red carpet outing as a mom-to-be. She and the "Sucker" singer flew to Europe for Louis Vuitton's show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, with her rocking a leather pinafore dress and white crop top that kept her covered up.