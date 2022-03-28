Oscars 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

See Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Enjoy Date Night at Oscars 2022 Party

Sophie Turner, who is expecting her second child, hit the red carpet with husband Joe Jonas on March 27 for the Vanity Fair Oscars party. See the couple's stunning looks below.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 28, 2022
Red CarpetAwardsJoe JonasOscarsCouplesCelebritiesSophie Turner
These lovebugs know how to make an entrance! 

Sophie Turner, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, headed out for a special date night with husband Joe Jonas at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27. While posing for photos, the Game of Thrones actress donned a billowing red gown with long sleeves, as Joe rocked a black suit with a low neckline and white details. 

Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Sophie and Joe are expecting their second child after welcoming daughter Willa in July 2020. The couple has yet to speak out about their baby news. 

The 2022 Oscars bash is the biggest Hollywood party Sophie has attended while pregnant with baby No. 2, but it's not her first red carpet outing as a mom-to-be. She and the "Sucker" singer flew to Europe for Louis Vuitton's show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, with her rocking a leather pinafore dress and white crop top that kept her covered up.

The duo last attended Oscars festivities in 2019, when they stopped by the Vanity Fair Oscars party together. They went on to tie the knot in Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May of that year.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Jonas Brothers star has said that time at home during the pandemic was invaluable when it came to spending quality time with his growing family. "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring," he told CBS This Morning last year. "And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

See more red carpet looks from the 2022 Oscars below.

