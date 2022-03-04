Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas

Watch : Inside Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's New $11 Million Miami Home

We're suckers for news like this: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second baby together.

Almost two years after welcoming daughter Willa Jonas, the Game of Thrones alum, 26, and the 32-year-old singer are expanding their family once again, a source confirms to E! News.

Back on Feb. 12, Sophie, clad in a teal maxi dress, displayed what appeared to be a baby bump while out with her family in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, spurring pregnancy speculation from fans. The pair were then seen in L.A. on Feb. 14, with Sophie donning a crop top and cradling her bump.

The often private couple, who started dating in 2016, officially became parents in July 2020 when Sophie gave birth to their baby girl. At the time, a source told E! News that Sophie and Joe were "so excited to be parents," noting that the duo had "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off."