The Criminal Minds Revival Is Officially Happening

Dust off those detective hats—Criminal Minds is back!

A 10-episode revival of the long-running CBS procedural is coming to Paramount+, according to TVLine.

Joe Mantegna, who played David Rossi on the original Criminal Minds from 2007 to 2020, got our crime solving senses tingling on July 12, when he posted a photo of him on a soundstage with the caption: "Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds"

In addition to Mantegna, fan favorites Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Kirsten Vangsness will return, according to TVLine, though Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not be back for the revival.

Criminal Minds debuted on CBS in 2005 and ran for 15 seasons. It also spurned spin-offs Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, which ran for one season in 2011 and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, which ran for two seasons from 2016 to 2017.

The prospect of a revival has been dangled in front of Criminal Minds fans for months.