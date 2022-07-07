Real Housewives Alum Porsha Williams Has 43 Items in Her Amazon Cart: Shop Her Prime Day Picks

We interviewed Porsha Williams because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Porsha is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You're not the only shopper who has been counting down to Amazon Prime Day 2022. Porsha Williams is just as excited to score some good deals. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told E!, "I'm just so into shopping on Amazon. I just looked at my current cart and I have 43 items in it. The Amazon shopper life is a real thing. It's just so great to be able to share it with everybody."

Porsha loves sharing her Amazon recommendations with followers through Amazon Live (her next stream airs on July 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET). If you've tuned in, you know that watching Porsha's streams will make you feel like you're chatting with a friend. She explained, "I've always been a girl's girl, just here to tell you what the real deal is. Helping another woman out in any way is my thing, even if it's just telling her to go up a size based on my experience."

The Bravo star insisted, "I am only talking about products I actually use and if I like something, I want everyone to know about it. I will even mention something more than one time because I just really like it that much."

Porsha is looking forward to Prime Day because "you can knock out several birds with one stone," elaborating, "I love the beauty deals because I'm obsessed with self-care. I'm obsessed with just feeling good from the inside out. I love all of the tech finds as well."

Porsha shared her top Amazon recommendations with E! shoppers along with her personal insights on how to get the most out of each product.