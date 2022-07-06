The Duffer Brothers Promise the Stranger Things Spin-Off Is "Very Different"

Watch : Stranger Things Style: Inside Season 4's Fashion

The creators of Stranger Things insist there's plenty more to come—well, kinda.

Matt and Ross Duffer, the minds behind the Netflix smash hit, still have their eyes on a spin-off once the show wraps with season five, but don't get your hopes up about seeing any familiar faces.

"I've read these rumors that there's gonna be an Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) spin-off, that there's gonna be a Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) spin-off or that it's another number," the Duffer Brothers said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast July 4. "That's not interesting to me because we've done all that. We've spent I don't know how many hours exploring all of that. So it's very different."

Instead, Matt and Ross suggest the spin-off will be attached to the original series by "storytelling sensibility" and that not even Netflix knows what they have planned.

One person who does know what the Duffer Brothers are up to is Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who was able to guess the spin-off idea, Matt and Ross revealed in May.

"Aside from Finn," they said, "no one else knows!"

Talk about a powerful secret.