These 30 Secrets About Stranger Things Will Turn Your World Upside Down

Watch : Stranger Things Style: Inside Season 4's Fashion

Grab your Eggos and don't let go because we're heading to the Upside Down.

Created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things came out in 2016 and quickly became a pop culture sensation as viewers were unable to resist the nostalgic adventures, fierce friendships and monster mysteries that were doing down in Hawkins, Ind. Its young cast—Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp—were overnight sensations, David Harbour became a sex symbol and Winona Ryder staged a major comeback.

Now, six years, four seasons and a lot of bad hairstyles in, fans are preparing to say goodbye to Eleven, Mike, Chief Hopper and the rest of the gang, beginning with Volume 2 of the fourth season, which dropped July 1 on Netflix. Soon, Stranger Things will wrap up its journey with a fifth and final season.

But did you know that the show almost never made it to air, with many networks turning down the Duffer brothers' homage to the movies they loved in the 1980s? And you thought the Mind Flayer and Vecna were evil.