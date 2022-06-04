The Love Lives of Stranger Things Stars

Watch : Netflix's Stranger Things Cast Talks HORRIFIC New Season

The Stranger Things cast has seen some scary stuff over the years, but how do they fare when it comes to one of the most frightening monsters of all: dating?

We've seen the young actors on the Netflix sci-fi smash grow up before our eyes over the nearly six-year run of the show. When things started in season one, Millie Bobby Brown was just an unknown 12-year-old and Gaten Matarazzo was the most adorable 14-year-old we'd ever seen.

Flash forward to 2022 and many cast members find themselves in real-life relationships—heck, some of them are even dating each other!

While some of the show's young stars have been very public with their courtships—complete with red carpet debuts and Instagram-official posts—others have kept things much more private. So, consider this your one-stop shop for all things Stranger Things romance.

We've scoured social media for the latest intel and, in celebration of the show's fourth season, we offer it up to you!