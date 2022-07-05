Why Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Was Glad to Film That Heartbreaking Scene

Watch : Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Discusses Eddie Munson's Fate

Warning: This story includes spoilers for Stranger Things season four, volume two.

Eddie Munson's death scene was "brutal" for actor Joseph Quinn, but not for the reason you may think.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Stranger Things newcomer reflected on his tear-jerking final scene, revealing that the scene required a lot of time and energy.

"We shot quite a lot," he said of his on-screen farewell. "It was quite brutal night shoots. We did six 'til six. And I think we started shooting at like 5:30 in the morning, it was still dark."

Joseph admitted that he only had about a half an hour to film his pivotal scene. What's even wilder? Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer had Joseph's scene partner Gaten Matarazzo shoot his bits a few months later.

"It was a weird one," he told E! News. "I think we were both quite glad when it was over, because you want that monkey off your back."