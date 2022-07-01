These Stranger Things Deaths Join the Most Shocking in TV History

Warning: This story features spoilers for Stranger Things season four, volume two.
We can't be the only ones feeling a little upside down over Stranger Things.
While we knew to expect carnage in season four, volume two, we didn't expect to see three fan favorite characters die in the span of about four hours. (Yes, we watched episodes eight and nine back to back when it dropped on July 1.)
The first big death came in episode eight, when Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), a.k.a. Papa, was gunned down by Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan's men while trying to escape with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). This was particularly devastating, as we had just gotten Dr. Brenner back after his supposed death by Demogorgon in season one.
Although, we probably should've guessed that things wouldn't go well for him with episode eight being literally titled "Papa."
We received another punch to the gut in episode nine when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) bravely fought off the Upside Down's Demobats in an attempt to give Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) a clear path to kill Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
Eddie, who felt guilty for running away during Vecna's attack on Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) in volume one, finally proved to himself that he was, in fact, a hero.
As he asked good friend Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), "I didn't run away this time, right?"
After a tearful Dustin assured his mentor that he was brave, Eddie instructed Dustin to protect their Hellfire Club friends. "Say, 'I'm gonna look after them,'" he demanded as Dustin struggled to fight back sobs. "'Cause, I'm actually gonna graduate. I think it's my year, Henderson."
Sadly, it was not, as Eddie died in Dustin's arms.
We weren't given a moment of levity either. Back in Hawkins, we also witnessed Max (Sadie Sink) perish after sacrificing herself as bait to Vecna. Following the attack, Max was blind and paralyzed.
"Lucas, I'm scared. I'm so scared," she said to her childhood sweetheart, played by Caleb McLaughlin. "I don't want to die. I'm not ready."
Though Lucas begged for Max to keep fighting, Kate Bush's no. 1 fan passed away—for one minute. That's right, superpowered BFF Eleven, who was watching the whole thing from a psychic void, used her abilities to breathe life back into Max.
However, as the ending revealed, that simply put Max into a coma with no awakening in sight.
What's even crazier? Those aren't the only deaths to mention, as Nina project employees, government officials, Russian soldiers and Hawkins residents all perished in volume two.
