R. Kelly Placed on Suicide Watch After Being Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Watch : R. Kelly Sentenced to Prison in Sex Trafficking Case

Days after being sentenced to 30 years in jail for sex trafficking, R. Kelly's lawyer has revealed that the rapper has been placed on suicide watch.

In a July 1 statement to E! News, Kelly's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean shared that she believed the 55-year-old, who is currently being held at a New York detention center, was "placed on suicide watch for purely punitive reasons in violation of his Eighth Amendment rights."

"My partner and I spoke with Mr. Kelly following his sentencing, he expressed that he was mentally fine, was behaving appropriately, and was eager to pursue his appeal," she said. "He did express concerns that even though he was NOT suicidal, [Metropolitan Detention Center] would place him on suicide watch (as they did following the guilty verdict)."

Referencing Ghislaine Maxwell's similar circumstance ahead of her sentencing this week, Bonjean claimed that the facility has a "policy of placing high profile individuals under the harsh conditions of suicide watch whether they are suicidal or not."