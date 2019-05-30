R. Kelly Charged With 11 New Counts of Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly has been charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault, E! News can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Cook County Criminal Court said in a statement, "11 new charges related [to] sexual assault and sex abuse were filed against R. Kelly."

According to court records obtained be E! News, prosecutors filed new counts on the 52-year-old star, including charges related to criminal sex assault, aggravated criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse. Of the aggravated criminal sex abuse charges, three of the alleged victims are between the ages of 13 and 16.

Furthermore, four of the aggravated criminal sex assault charges are class X felonies. In Illinois, this means Kelly's charges carry a potential prison sentence of 30 years or more, which many are pointing out is the most he's faced.

However, Kelly's Crisis Manager, Darryl Johnson, claims the charges are "old." He said in a statement to E! News, "We knew they were coming and this was happening. He's not going to jail. We don't have the full details yet."