R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking Case

Watch : R. Kelly Found Guilty in Sex Trafficking Trial

R. Kelly will be spending the next 30 years behind bars in relation to his sex trafficking case.



On June 29, a judge announced the singer's sentence in a Brooklyn federal court, which came nine months after a jury found him guilty on all nine counts in his sexual abuse trial. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

The charges—which involved six female victims, inclusive of the late singer Aaliyah (who married R. Kelly in 1994 when she was 15 years old)—included racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking. The 55-year-old, born Robert Kelly, has denied any wrongdoing and previously pleaded not guilty to all counts against him. The accusations against him span from at least 1992 to 2017.



Over the course of the highly publicized trial that began in federal court in Brooklyn last August, prosecutors called on dozens of witnesses to testify, including female and male accusers who claimed they were groomed for sex and endured psychological abuse while they were underage.