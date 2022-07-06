How Married at First Sight's Katina and Olajuwon Grew Their Love Story Away From Cameras

Watch : Married at First Sight's Katina & Olajuwon on Finding Love

Getting Married at First Sight is a decision this couple won't regret.

During season 14 of Lifetime's reality show, viewers watched Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson say "I do" minutes after meeting for the first time. For the next eight weeks, the couple documented their life as newlyweds with Olajuwon reaffirming his commitment during a reunion show proposal.

Now, as season 15 of Married at First Sight kicks off July 6, this pair is reminding fans that happy endings are possible thanks to the unique social experiment.

"The show does really work as long as you both are there for the right reasons and you really truly want to be married," Katina exclusively shared with E! News. "If you are signing up and you have it in your mind that you're going to see it through and that you're going to be committed, it can be successful."

Olajuwon offered additional advice by adding, "Focus on your marriage. Really get to know your person. Don't sit there and pick on their flaws. See what value they bring to your life and that's how you grow."