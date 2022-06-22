Five Days at Memorial Was Almost an American Crime Story Season

Watch : Ryan Murphy & Husband David Miller Welcome Baby No. 3

Five Days at Memorial is the rare TV show that doesn't involve Ryan Murphy—but he came close.

The Apple TV+ drama, which stars Vera Farmiga and premieres August 12, tells the real-life story of a New Orleans hospital's struggle in the days following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It turns out, Murphy originally had plans to use the story—based on the book of the same name by Sheri Fink—on a season of his acclaimed American Crime Story series.

In 2017, it was announced that Sarah Paulson was set to play Dr. Anna Pou, the role that now belongs to Farmiga, in a project titled American Crime Story: Katrina. However, the show never saw the light of day. Murphy later revealed it just became too difficult.

"We tried developing that. It was just too vast and expensive," he told Collider in 2020. "I ultimately just couldn't figure out how to crack it to be honest. I don't think we're going to be doing that."