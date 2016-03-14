The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story is still not sitting well with the family of Ron Goldman. Kim Goldman, Ron's sister, and Fred Goldman, Ron's father, appeared on The Steve Harvey Show and addressed the popular FX series. Fred said he was troubled by the series and its focus on the attorneys involved with the trial.

"Ron and Nicole appeared as dead bodies in the beginning and that's it. So far there's not been a mention of them again, and I suspect that's the way it'll continue. There's going to be a whole generation of people who never knew anything about this trial that will see this series and take it as gospel, when in fact it won't be and isn't," Fred told Steve Harvey.

However, there have been scenes. Actors portraying the Goldmans appeared in a scene with Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark where they discuss Ron and Marcia's quest for justice. Jeffrey Toobin, the author behind The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson in which the FX series is based on, told us he's in touch with the Goldmans. "There's a wonderful scene in episode three where the character Fred Goldman comes in and Marcia says I know how you feel. And he says, 'No you don't. You don't know how I feel.' No one can know their pain but they can respect their pain, and that's what we were trying to do here," Toobin told us ahead of the premiere.