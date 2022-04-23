Jonah Hill Shows Support for "Iconic" Sister Beanie Feldstein Before Official Broadway Return

Watch : Jonah Hill Opens Up on Channing Tatum's Friendship

Hello, gorgeous!

Jonah Hill is one proud older brother. On April 22, two days before his little sister Beanie Feldstein will make her official Broadway return in the revival of Funny Girl, the Wolf of Wall Street actor expressed support for the actress in the sweetest way.

Jonah, 38, shared an Instagram selfie of himself standing in front of a giant billboard of the 28-year-old's campaign ad for Gucci's spring-summer 2022 Love Parade collection by creative director Alessandro Michele.

Jonah wrote in the caption, "Iconic sister alert @beaniefeldstein."

Beanie responded with eight crying face emojis.

Their mom, Sharon Feldstein, commented, "Yup."

A day later, on April 23, Jonah posted a photo of himself eating pizza outside with Beanie's girlfriend, Bonnie Chance Roberts, writing, "Best day with my future sister @bonnie_chance." She commented, "Love you @jonahhill."

Bonnie also shared a photo with Jonah, Sharon and other members of the Feldstein family members standing in front of Beanie's billboard.