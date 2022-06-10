Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Married: How Their Relationship Grew Stronger Over the Years

Watch : Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

It's Britney, bitch—Mrs. Britney Spears, that is.

The singer tied the knot with her longtime love Sam Asghari in Los Angeles on June 9, a source tells E! News. Britney wore an off white Versace gown with off-the-shoulder cap sleeves for her fairytale moment, per a second source.

The big day comes nearly nine months after Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, announced their engagement on Instagram, with the Grammy winner giving her more than 41 million followers a look at her four-carat, round-cut diamond ring.

Britney and Sam met on the set of her 2016 music video "Slumber Party" and have been there for each other throughout life's ups and downs. This past year, they've experienced celebratory moments, like the termination of Britney's 13-year conservatorship, and gone through difficult times, such as when Sam announced in May that they'd lost their "miracle baby" early in Britney's pregnancy.

"It's something that happens to a lot of people," he told GQ in an interview published earlier this month. "And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time."